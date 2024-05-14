Q4 2024 Apar Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ambesh Tiwari from S-Ancial Technologies.



Ambesh Tiwari - S-Ancial - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Ambesh Tiwari from S-Ancial Technologies. I welcome you all to the Q4 FY24 earnings call for APAR Industries. To discuss the business performance and outlook, we have from the management side, Mr. Kushal Desai, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Chaitanya Desai, Managing Director; and the CFO, Mr. Ramesh Iyer.



I will now pass on the mic to Mr. Kushal Desai for the opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kushal Desai - Apar Industries Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Yes. Thank you, Ambesh. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the APAR Industries Q4 earnings call. I'd like to