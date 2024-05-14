Q4 2024 Bajaj Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Dhruv Jain - Ambit Capital - Analyst
Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Bajaj Electricals for Q4 FY24 earnings call. From the management side, today, we have with us Mr. Anuj Poddar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. E C Prasad, Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Thank you, and over to you, sir, for your opening remarks.
Anuj Poddar - Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director
Thank you, Dhruv, and good afternoon, everyone. This is unusual that I would like to start by acknowledging that we would have had we would have liked to have had a better quarter than we've ended up.
Having that said, as I call out some of the challenges
