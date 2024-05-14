Q4 2024 Bajaj Electricals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

From the management side, today, we have with us Mr. Anuj Poddar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. E C Prasad, Chief Financial Officer of the company.



Anuj Poddar - Bajaj Electricals Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director



Thank you, Dhruv, and good afternoon, everyone. This is unusual that I would like to start by acknowledging that we would have had we would have liked to have had a better quarter than we've ended up.



Having that said, as I call out some of the challenges