Welcome to Alibaba Group's March Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call. With us are Joe Tsai, Chairman; Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer; Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer. We have also invited Jiang Fan, Co-Chairman and CEO of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, to join the call.



Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our new organization and governance structure, Alibaba's plan to convert to