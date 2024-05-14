Q1 2024 Sea Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening to all, and welcome to the Sea Limited First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Mr. M.C. Koh to begin the conference. Please go ahead.



Miang Chuen Koh -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Sea's 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm M.C., Sea's Investor Relations Director. On this call, we may make forward-looking statements which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties and may not be realized in the future for various reasons, as stated in our press release. Also, this call includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. We believe these measures can enhance our investors' understanding of the actual cash flows of our major businesses when used as a complement to our GAAP disclosures. For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation with the closest GAAP measures, please refer to the section on non-GAAP