May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Jost Reinhard - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR
Good afternoon, good morning to everybody. Thank you very much for joining our earnings call for the first quarter of 2024.
Bill will start the presentations today with his perspective on our business development and the progress made towards our strategic objectives. Wolfgang will then speak in more detail to the group and divisional performances and comment on the full year outlook. We will then have our Q&A session together with the presidents of our 3 divisions.
Before starting, I would like to briefly draw your attention to the cautionary language included in our safe harbor statement.
And with that, over to you, Bill.
William N. Anderson - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO
Thanks, Jost, and thanks to all of you for joining us today as we share our 2024 first quarter results. This call comes about 70 days after our comprehensive strategic update in March. So today, I'll be focusing my remarks on our performance, on the progress that we
Q1 2024 Bayer AG Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...