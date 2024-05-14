May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

This is Javier Crespo, Head of Investor Relations. The call will be led by our CEO, Juan Santamaría, who is accompanied by our Corporate General Manager; Ángel García Altozano, the group's Chief Financial Officer; Emilio Grande and the rest of the management team.



Juan Santamaria Cases - ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Javier, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Good afternoon, and thank you for being with us today. First of all, I will start by highlighting the strong performance of the group in the first 3 months of the year with sales, net profit and backlog growing significantly on a comparable basis.



The evolution of our order book confirms our strategic commitment to new generation infrastructure projects as a driver of growth, which accounted for circa 50% of our new quarterly record,