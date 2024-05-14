Q1 2024 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Thanks, Vicki, and also a very warm welcome from our side. Thank you for joining the Q1 24 Nordics conference call. My name is Andrea, and I joined Nordex beginning of May as Head of Investor Relations. As some of you may already know, I do look forward to connecting with you over the next few weeks.



With me in the room are our CEO, JosÃ© Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, who will lead you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions. As always, we ask you to take note of our Safe Harbor statements.



Now, I would like to hand over to our CEO, JosÃ© Luis. Please go ahead.



Jose Blanco Dieguez - Nordex SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much for the introduction ammonia, and we'd like to welcome you as well on behalf of the entire Board.



As always, I would like to start with our executive summary for the respective quarter and we had on a strong start of the year with a very strong order intake of