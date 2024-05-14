May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Thanks, Vicki, and also a very warm welcome from our side. Thank you for joining the Q1 24 Nordics conference call. My name is Andrea, and I joined Nordex beginning of May as Head of Investor Relations. As some of you may already know, I do look forward to connecting with you over the next few weeks.
With me in the room are our CEO, JosÃ© Luis Blanco; our CFO, Dr. Ilya Hartmann; and our CSO, Patxi Landa, who will lead you through the presentation. Afterwards, we will open the floor for your questions. As always, we ask you to take note of our Safe Harbor statements.
Now, I would like to hand over to our CEO, JosÃ© Luis. Please go ahead.
Jose Blanco Dieguez - Nordex SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you very much for the introduction ammonia, and we'd like to welcome you as well on behalf of the entire Board.
As always, I would like to start with our executive summary for the respective quarter and we had on a strong start of the year with a very strong order intake of
Q1 2024 Nordex SE Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...