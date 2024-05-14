Q1 2024 Delcath Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Delcath Systems first-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Hoffman, Delcath General Counsel. Please go ahead.
David Hoffman - Delcath Systems Inc - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Thank you. And once again, welcome to Delcath Systems 2024 first-quarter earnings and business highlights call. With me on the call are Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer; Sandra Pennell, Senior Vice President of Finance; Kevin Muir, General Manager, Interventional Oncology; Vojo Vukovic, Chief Medical Officer; and Martha Rook, Chief Operating Officer.
I'd like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking
