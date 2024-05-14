Q1 2024 Delcath Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

David Hoffman - Delcath Systems Inc - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Thank you. And once again, welcome to Delcath Systems 2024 first-quarter earnings and business highlights call. With me on the call are Gerard Michel, Chief Executive Officer; Sandra Pennell, Senior Vice President of Finance; Kevin Muir, General Manager, Interventional Oncology; Vojo Vukovic, Chief Medical Officer; and Martha Rook, Chief Operating Officer.



I'd like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking