Q1 2024 KP Tissue Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mike Baldesarra - KP Tissue Inc - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Baldesarra, I'm the Director of Investor Relations at KP Tissue Inc. The purpose of the conference call is to review the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 for Kruger Product Inc. Which I'll refer to as Kruger Products going forward.



With me this morning is Dino Bianco, the Chief Executive Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products, and Michael Keays, the Chief Financial Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products.



Before I turn the call over to my colleagues, I'd like to highlight that the