Q1 2024 IHS Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, operator. Thanks also to everyone for joining the call today. I'm Colby Synesael, the EVP of Communications here at IHS. With me today are Sam Darwish, Chairman and CEO; and Steve Howden, our CFO.



This morning, we published our unaudited financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, with the SEC, which can also be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, and issued a related earnings release, presentation and supplemental deck. These are the consolidated results of IHS Holding Limited, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol I, which comprises the entirety of the Groupâs