Q1 2024 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning to everybody. So, I'll start with a brief presentation. On the first table, you can actually see our financial highlights and the full year outlook. Our EBITDA has grown by 24% to CZK 40.3 billion. Our net income and at the same time adjusted net income has reached CZK 13.6 billion or 25% improvement year-on-year. We confirm our guidance of CZK 115 billion to CZK 120 billion for 2024. And on EBITDA and adjusted net income, at a level of CZK 25 billion to CZK 30 billion. So, there is no change compared to our last presentation that was out on March 21.



On the next slide,