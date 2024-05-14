Q1 2024 Veste SA Estilo Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the conference of the results for the first quarter of '24 of Veste SA. Mr. Alexandre Afrange, CEO of Veste; Mrs. Elisa Lima, Investor Relations Officer are here with us today. We inform all participants that the earnings release for the first quarter of '24 is available for reading on Vesta's IR website at www.veste.com in the results center section.



Before we start the conference, we make a quick disclaimer. This webcast is being recorded and translated simultaneously after. The end of the conference presentations will be made available on the Veste IR website. (Operator Instructions)



Clarify that any statements made during this webcast regarding the company's business prospects, projections and operational and financial goals, are there a writer of the Executive Board as well as information currently available to the company.



Due to considerations are not a guarantee of performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore in