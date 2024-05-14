Q1 2024 Fincantieri SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Fincantieri first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Pierroberto Folgiero - Fincantieri SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies, and gentlemen, thank you for joining us, and let me welcome for [2D] Fincantieri quarter one 2024 financial results. And before discussing the first quarter, I would like to tell you more about the recent executed transaction for the acquisition of Underwater Armament Systems from Leonardo.



We are very proud of this transaction because we believe it's a crucial milestone in our equity story, and it's a big step ahead for the implementation of our underwater strategy. This transaction follows a number of previous agreements aimed at creating the new ecosystem of the underwater agreement with CABI Cattaneo or agreement with Leonardo.