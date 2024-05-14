Q1 2024 Keyera Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Calvin Locke - Keyera Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning. Joining me today will be Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO; Eileen Marikar, Senior Vice President and CFO; Jamie Urquhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Jarrod Beztilny, Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering. We will begin with some prepared remarks from Dean and Eileen, after which we will open the call to questions.



I would like to remind listeners that some of the comments and answers we will be giving today relate to future events. These forward-looking statements are given as of today's date and reflect events or outcomes that management currently expects. In addition, we will refer to some non-GAAP financial measures. For additional