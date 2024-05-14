May 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Kelly O'Brien, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead.



Kelly O'Brien - Lithium Americas(Argentina)Corp-VP - IR and ESG



Thank you, Kathleen. I want to welcome everyone to our earnings conference call this morning. Joining me on the call today to discuss the first quarter result is Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina. Alex Shulga, Vice President and CFO will also be joining during the Q&A session.



Our earnings are released after the market close yesterday, and you'll find the press release, the MD&A, and the financial statements posted on our website.



I remind you that some of the statements made during this call, including any production guidelines, expected