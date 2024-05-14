Q1 2024 Nykode Therapeutics ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Nykode Therapeutics Q1 2024 financial results presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Executive Officer, Michael Engsig. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Engsig - Nykode Therapeutics ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Darryl and all the participants. A very warm welcome to this Q1 report that we assume you're all familiar with our forward-looking statement. And on that note we'll move forward, I am very pleased to have with me here today are Agnete Fredriksen, our Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Business Development and Co-Founder; Harald Gurvin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Klaus Edvardsen, our Chief Research and Development Officer. And together, we will take you through the highlights of the quarter as well as the financial results.



A quick look as an introduction from my side. First quarter was yet another exciting quarter with very solid progress for Nykode. We presented the very important top line