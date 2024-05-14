Q2 2024 Jack in the Box Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Chris Brandon - Jack in the Box Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call, highlighting results from our second quarter 2024. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Darin Harris, and our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Scott. Following their prepared remarks, we