Q2 2024 Ark Restaurants Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning and thank you for joining us on our conference call for the second quarter ended March 30, 2024. My name is Christopher Love, and I am the Secretary of Ark Restaurants.



With me on the call today is Michael Weinstein, our Chairman and CEO; and Anthony Sirica, our CFO. For those -- as well as the Sam Weinstein, our Co-COO.



For those of you who have not yet obtained a copy of our press release, it was issued over the newswire yesterday and is available on our website.