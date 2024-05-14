May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Broadwind's first-quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Tom Ciccone, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.
Thomas Ciccone - Broadwind Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
Good morning and welcome to the Broadwind first quarter 2024 results conference call. Leading the call today is our CEO, Eric Blashford; and I'm Tom Ciccone, the Company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release before the market opened today detailing our first quarter results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control.
Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For discussion of some of
Q1 2024 Broadwind Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
