Q1 2024 Orezone Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Downey, President and CEO.



Patrick Downey - Orezone Gold Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to the Orezone Q1 2024 results conference call. With me today will be Peter Tam, CFO, who will be going through the financial aspects of the quarter.



So during Q1, we had gold production of 30,139 ounces, which was right on plan. Gold sales of 31,229 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,324 per ounce sold. Cash at the end of the quarter stood at $15.6 million. We also paid down a further $5 million of senior debt, which share on top of the $34 million we paid in 2023, leaves us with approximately$ 56 million of senior debt remaining.



We had zero LTI during the quarter worth of 1.4 million hours, which is another strong