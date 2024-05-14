Q3 2024 S&W Seed Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the S&W Seed Company third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert Blum - Lytham Partners LLC - IR



All right. Thank you very much and thank you all for joining us today to discuss S&W Seed Company's third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. With us on the call representing the company today are Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer, and Vanessa Baughman, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If you're dialed into the call through the traditional teleconference line, as the operator indicated, please press star then one to ask a question. If you are listening through the webcast portal and would like to ask a question you can submit your questions through the ask-a-question feature in