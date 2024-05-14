Q1 2024 Trican Well Service Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trican Well Service's First Quarter 2024 earnings results conference call and webcast. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brad Fedora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trican Well Service Limited. Please go ahead, Mr. Fedora.



Brad Fedora - Trican Well Service Ltd - President, CEO, & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us, everyone. First, Scott Matson, our CFO, will give an overview of the quarterly results. I will then provide some comments with respect to the quarter and the current operating conditions and our views for the outlook of the of the future, and then we will open the call for questions.



Several members of our executive team are here today in the room and are available to answer any questions that everybody may have. I'll now turn the call over to Scott.



Scott Matson - Trican Well Service Ltd - CFO



Thank, Brad. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone