Q1 2024 Intellinetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



And welcome to the Intellinetics first quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Baumann with FNK Investor Relations. Thank you, sir, you may begin.



Tom Baumann - Intellinetics Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I am pleased to welcome you to a telematics 2024 first quarter conference call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments made by management may include forward-looking statements regarding tone that I think they are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ materially from actual future events or results until the vaccine undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking