Q1 2024 Biostem Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Catherine, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Biostem Technologies first-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Ramson, CEO, PCG Advisory. Please go ahead.



Jeff Ramson - PCG Advisory Group - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Biostem's first quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights. Leading the call today is Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer. We're also joined by Mike Fortunato, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations of management, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including the risks and uncertainties described in the company's filings with the over-the-counter market.



You