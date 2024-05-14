Q1 2024 Pixelworks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

The purpose of today's conference call is to supplement the information provided in Pixelworks' press release issued earlier today, announcing the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that various remarks we make on this call, including those about our projected future financial results, economic, and market trends, and our competitive position constitute forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements and all other statements made on