John Rogers Bolsters Portfolio with Strategic Additions in Aptiv PLC

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Ariel Investment's Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Ariel Investment, LLC, has been a prominent figure in the investment community since 1983. Managing both small and mid-cap portfolios, Rogers is known for his column "Patient Investor" in Forbes and his strategic focus on undervalued small to medium-sized companies. His investment philosophy emphasizes patience, independent thinking, and a long-term outlook, aiming to identify companies with high barriers to entry, sustainable competitive advantages, and predictable fundamentals that allow for significant earnings growth. Rogers targets companies trading at low valuations relative to their potential earnings and intrinsic worth.

1790617933907652608.png

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter of 2024, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding six new stocks. Notably:

  • Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) emerged as the most significant new addition with 1,078,219 shares, representing 0.84% of the portfolio and valued at $85.88 million.
  • CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) followed, comprising 606,609 shares or approximately 0.48% of the portfolio, with a total value of $48.38 million.
  • Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) was also added with 263,724 shares, accounting for 0.39% of the portfolio and valued at $39.27 million.

Key Position Increases

Rogers also strategically increased his stakes in 31 existing holdings, including:

  • A significant boost in ADT Inc (ADT, Financial), with an additional 7,131,950 shares, bringing the total to 29,579,797 shares. This adjustment significantly increased the share count by 31.77%, impacting the current portfolio by 0.47% and valued at $198.78 million.
  • JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) also saw a notable increase of 321,049 shares, bringing the total to 868,375 shares. This represents a 58.66% increase in share count, valued at $109.30 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the same quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) exited five positions, including:

  • Amdocs Ltd (DOX, Financial), where all 410,733 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.36%.
  • Equity Commonwealth (EQC, Financial), with all 1,191,361 shares liquidated, causing a -0.23% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Rogers reduced his positions in 69 stocks. Significant reductions include:

  • Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial) was reduced by 871,654 shares, resulting in a -67.33% decrease in shares and a -0.81% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $92.21 during the quarter and has returned 13.46% over the past three months and 7.60% year-to-date.
  • The Carlyle Group Inc (CG, Financial) saw a reduction of 1,504,398 shares, resulting in a -23.55% reduction in shares and a -0.61% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $43.22 during the quarter and has returned -2.37% over the past three months and 5.65% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 115 stocks. The top holdings were 3.04% in Mattel Inc (MAT, Financial), 2.76% in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL, Financial), 2.7% in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE, Financial), 2.66% in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), and 2.65% in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 of the 11 industries, including Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Industrials, Healthcare, Communication Services, Technology, Consumer Defensive, Real Estate, Energy, and Basic Materials.

1790617976794411008.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.