On May 13, 2024, Matthew Mazza, the Chief Legal Officer of AppFolio Inc (APPF, Financial), executed a sale of 2,131 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $249.46 each, totaling approximately $531,516.26.

AppFolio Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal sectors. The company's offerings include workflow automation, data analytics, and business insights to streamline operations and enhance user experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,721 shares of AppFolio Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been 9 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

As of the latest transaction, AppFolio Inc has a market cap of approximately $8.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 120.49, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.005. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the broader industry.

The GF Value of AppFolio Inc is calculated at $217.24, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. This assessment aligns with the company's current market performance and historical valuation metrics.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts. This comprehensive valuation model provides a benchmark for comparing current price levels.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

