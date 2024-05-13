On May 13, 2024, Paul Gubbay, the Chief Product Officer of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Squarespace Inc, known for its comprehensive suite of tools that enable individuals and businesses to create professional websites and online stores, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year. The insider, Paul Gubbay, has sold a total of 30,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

The broader insider transaction trend at Squarespace Inc shows a total of 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible preference for cashing out over purchasing additional equity at current prices.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $43.21. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.94 billion.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of a stock, Squarespace Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $28.08, when compared to the current trading price, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by the insider may provide investors with context regarding the current valuation and insider sentiment towards the stock's future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.