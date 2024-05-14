Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI, Financial) reported its sixth consecutive quarter of growth in net sales and gross profit.

The company has successfully consolidated the US hemodialysis concentrates market, positioning itself as a leading independent supplier.

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has entered into new and expanded distribution agreements both domestically and internationally, enhancing its market presence.

The company achieved record net sales of $22.7 million and a record gross profit of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) has revised its 2024 guidance upwards, expecting net sales between $90 million and $94 million and gross profit between $13 million and $15 million.

Negative Points

Despite improvements, Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) reported a net loss of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The company experienced a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $10.9 million at the end of 2023 to $8.6 million by March 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was negative $0.5 million, influenced by seasonal expenses.

While gross margins are improving, they are still relatively low at 14%, although there is a plan to increase them in the coming years.

The company is still in a phase of optimizing manufacturing and distribution processes to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the current market breakdown in the dialysates business, especially with the market now essentially having two main players?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) With the acquisition of Evoqua's concentrates business, the market has consolidated into a two-player market. Rockwell currently holds about 25% market share, with the primary competitor holding the remainder. We are seeing a shift as customers move to Rockwell for their concentrate needs due to our capability to handle large volumes.

Q: How do you expect gross margin to evolve, and what are the anticipated optimal gross margins for Rockwell's core business at steady state?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) Gross margin reached 14% this quarter, the highest to date, and is expected to increase throughout the year. This will be driven by more efficient production and reduced costs through renegotiations and automation. We project gross margins of 20% by 2025 and 25% by 2026, with a long-term goal of exceeding 30%.

Q: Regarding the evolution of gross margin, will this necessitate changes in pricing dynamics, or is it expected to occur in an unchanged pricing environment?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) The improvement in gross margin will result from both enhanced operational efficiencies and adjustments in pricing. Our focus is currently on internal efficiencies, but moving forward, pricing adjustments will also contribute to margin improvements.

Q: Can you describe your approach to debt repayment and how it fits into your broader capital allocation strategy?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) Following the renegotiation of our loan agreement, we are in an interest-only payment period through 2024. Our strategy includes reducing leverage and potentially achieving a debt-free status in the coming years. We aim to reinvest in our business to enhance operations and explore new product opportunities.

Q: Are there any significant changes expected in your pricing structure for 2024, and could you update us on your expansion efforts in the Western U.S.?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) The pricing structure for 2024 is largely established, with only minor contracts up for renegotiation. Our expansion in the Western U.S. includes a new agreement with a large health center in the Mountain West and efforts to establish a more substantial manufacturing and distribution presence in the region.

Q: Could you provide an update on the developments in home dialysis and any new partnerships or product opportunities in this area?

A: (Mark Strobeck - President, CEO, Director) Home dialysis is a growing segment, and we are actively collaborating with the leading company in this space. We supply products to them and are working towards announcing new product opportunities soon.

