Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue growth of 34% in Q1 compared to the previous year, driven by diversified revenue streams including events, rentals, and media.

Successful management of operating expenses, with a significant reduction contributing to a narrower EBITDA loss compared to the previous year.

Strategic partnerships and sponsorships, including a notable increase in sponsorship revenue, the highest since Q1 of 2021.

Development of new attractions and experiences, such as the signing of Carrie Underwood for a concert and the hosting of large-scale gaming and NFL events, enhancing guest engagement.

Progress in restructuring the balance sheet, including extending $49 million of debt maturity and working on long-term financial stability.

Negative Points

Despite revenue growth, the company posted a net loss of $14.9 million in the quarter, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

High interest expenses of $6.5 million due to increased debt balances, impacting profitability.

Challenges in the capital structure, particularly in securing and closing the necessary financing for critical projects like the Gameday Bay waterpark and on-site Tapestry hotel.

Delayed construction and opening timelines for major projects, such as the waterpark and hotel, potentially affecting future revenue streams.

Uncertainties in securing a retail sportsbook operator due to the economic and regulatory environment, which could limit potential revenue from sports betting.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors that contributed to the significant reduction in property operating expenses, which decreased by about $7 million year-over-year?

A: Michael Crawford, CEO, explained that the reduction was due to a comprehensive review of all business aspects, including utility expenses and insurance costs. The company focused on efficient compensation and headcount management, learning from past experiences to avoid replicating mistakes. However, he cautioned that as new assets like the waterpark and hotel come online, the learning curve will restart, potentially affecting expenses.

Q: What is the latest target opening date for the waterpark, and what are the plans for pre-selling packages?

A: Michael Crawford, CEO, stated that the waterpark is targeted to open in the first half of next year, with construction 44% complete. Pre-selling activities such as season passes and bundled packages will likely start 3-6 months prior to opening. The company is waiting for the final pieces of the capital stack to close to proceed with full-scale construction.

Q: How did you achieve the increase in sponsorship revenue, and what are the expectations for sponsorship growth throughout the year?

A: Michael Crawford, CEO, attributed the increase in sponsorship revenue to strategic partnerships and timing. The company focused on securing long-term partners that align with its sports and entertainment offerings, enhancing the guest experience and creating value. He expects sponsorship revenue to grow as the company continues to add more events and assets.

Q: What types of events contributed to the significant increase in events revenue from $300,000 to $2 million?

A: Michael Crawford, CEO, mentioned that diverse and large-scale events, including a faith-based leadership event headlined by Tim Tebow, were significant contributors. The company has been successful in diversifying its events to include sports, non-sports, and hybrid events, utilizing its unique facilities and destination features.

Q: Can you provide insights into the challenges and strategies around opening a retail sportsbook at the Village?

A: Michael Crawford, CEO, discussed the challenges posed by the economic model of retail sportsbooks, with most betting occurring online. The company is exploring creative partnerships and incentives to make a retail sportsbook viable as part of enhancing the guest experience, despite the tough economic conditions for operators.

Q: What is the status of the equity method investments and how do they impact the financials?

A: John Van Buiten, VP and Corporate Controller, explained that the equity method investments line represents the company's minority interest in the sports complex, following the sale of an 80% interest to Sandlot. This investment is expected to grow as the sports complex generates income, contributing to the company's financial performance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.