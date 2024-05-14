Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Smith Douglas Homes Corp reported a pre-tax income of $21.4 million and a $0.33 per diluted share, with home sales revenue of $189 million, reflecting a 13% increase in deliveries.

The company experienced strong sales and closing results, exceeding prior guidance, supported by favorable homebuilding conditions and low existing supply.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp maintains a focus on affordable housing segments, catering to entry-level buyers and empty-nesters, which has driven both volume growth and profitability.

The company's strategic land lot strategy, with 95% of lots controlled via option agreements, allows efficient capital use and quick inventory turnover.

Expansion into new markets such as Central Georgia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, leveraging existing operations to scale and potentially increase market share.

Negative Points

Smith Douglas Homes Corp noted a cancellation rate of 10.6%, indicating some challenges in converting all new orders to sales.

Order trends in April and May showed a slight decrease compared to March, suggesting potential volatility in buyer demand.

The company faces risks from delays with municipalities on permitting and plats, which could impact the timing of new community openings and sales.

Increased lot and land costs are anticipated, which could affect future margins and pricing strategies.

Economic uncertainties, including job market fluctuations, inflation, and interest rates, pose potential risks to maintaining projected sales pace and financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the order trends observed in April and May compared to March?

A: (Russell Devendorf - CFO, EVP) In March, we experienced our strongest sales month with about four sales per community. However, in April, the rate dropped slightly to 3.6, consistent with May. This fluctuation is partly seasonal as we moved deeper into the selling season. Overall, foot traffic has been robust, indicating healthy buyer interest.

Q: How has the gross margin guidance been adjusted in light of the Devon Street acquisition?

A: (Russell Devendorf - CFO, EVP) The impact from the Devon Street purchase accounting is now expected to be less significant than initially anticipated, around 25 basis points or less. Our gross margin guidance remains steady, reflecting our effective management and operational efficiency.

Q: What are the current trends in pricing and incentives, and how might they affect future margins?

A: (Gregory Bennett - CEO, Vice Chairman) We've maintained stable pricing and incentives, with some price increases in areas with strong demand. Our strategy aims to balance volume and margin, ensuring sustainable profitability.

Q: Can you discuss the community count growth outlook and any potential changes due to new market entries?

A: (Russell Devendorf - CFO, EVP) Our community count expectations remain aligned with initial projections, aiming for mid to high 70s by year-end. We continue to manage development timelines and municipal interactions to optimize our community rollout.

Q: What are the expected impacts of lot cost inflation on future projects and pricing?

A: (Gregory Bennett - CEO, Vice Chairman) We are contracting new deals at higher rates due to increased lot costs and scarcity driven by slow entitlement processes. These costs are expected to impact our financials in the latter half of 2025, necessitating careful planning and pricing strategies.

Q: How has the integration of Devon Street Homes influenced your operations and financial outcomes?

A: (Russell Devendorf - CFO, EVP) The integration has exceeded expectations, with margins in Houston performing well due to efficient volume management and strong sales strategies. This success underscores the effectiveness of our operational model and integration strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.