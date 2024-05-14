CV Sciences Inc (CVSI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Acquisitions and Market Leadership

Despite a mixed financial performance, CV Sciences Inc (CVSI) focuses on growth through strategic acquisitions and maintaining market dominance in the natural product sector.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue was $4 million, a 5% increase from Q4 2023, but a 4% decrease from Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 46.3% in Q1 2024, the highest in the last 12 quarters.
  • Net Income: Reported a net loss of $0.6 million in Q1 2024 compared to a net income of $5.7 million in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Loss: Recorded at $0.6 million in Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $0.5 million in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $0.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $2.4 million in Q1 2024, up 13% from the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended Q1 2024 with $0.7 million, down from $1.3 million at the end of 2023.
  • Inventory: Stood at $5.8 million at the end of Q1 2024, slightly up from $5.7 million at year-end 2023.
  • Market Share: Increased in the natural product retail channel, maintaining the number one position.
  • Acquisitions: Acquired Elevated Softgels, a Colorado-based manufacturer, enhancing operational flexibility and potential cost efficiencies.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CV Sciences Inc (CVSI, Financial) reported a sequential revenue increase from $3.8 million in Q4 2023 to $4 million in Q1 2024.
  • The company achieved its highest gross margin in the last 12 quarters at 46.3% during Q1 2024.
  • CV Sciences Inc (CVSI) successfully acquired Elevated Softgels, enhancing operational flexibility and potential cost efficiencies.
  • The company maintained its number one position in the natural product retail channel and increased its market share.
  • New product development continues to be a strong focus, with several launches planned for 2024 that are expected to drive organic growth.

Negative Points

  • CV Sciences Inc (CVSI) experienced a year-over-year revenue decline of 4% from $4.1 million in Q1 2023 to $4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Unit sales declined by 15% in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.
  • The company reported an operating loss of $0.6 million in Q1 2024, a significant decrease from an operating income of $5.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA also showed a loss of $0.5 million in Q1 2024, worsening from a $0.2 million loss in Q1 2023.
  • CV Sciences Inc (CVSI) ended Q1 2024 with a reduced cash balance of $0.7 million, down from $1.3 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the financial highlights for CV Sciences in Q1 2024?
A: Joseph Dowling, CEO - In Q1 2024, CV Sciences achieved a revenue of $4 million, a sequential improvement from $3.8 million in Q4 2023. The gross margin was 46.3%, marking the best in the last 12 quarters. The company also maintained its number one position in the natural product retail channel and increased its market share.

Q: What recent acquisitions has CV Sciences made, and what are their expected impacts?
A: Joseph Dowling, CEO - CV Sciences recently acquired Elevated Softgels, a Colorado-based manufacturer. This acquisition is expected to provide operational flexibility, allow for efficient capital use, and potentially significant cost efficiencies by insourcing production of key products.

Q: How is the company progressing with its M&A strategy?
A: Joseph Dowling, CEO - The company is actively reviewing M&A opportunities to increase revenue and cost efficiency. The recent acquisitions of Cultured Foods and Elevated Softgels are part of this strategy, aiming to increase scale and profitability necessary for listing on a major stock exchange.

Q: Could you provide insights into the new product developments at CV Sciences?
A: Joseph Dowling, CEO - CV Sciences plans to launch several new products in 2024, including multiactive ingredient products under the wellness line. These new products are expected to contribute significantly to the organic growth of the flagship +PlusCBD brand and other non-CBD products.

Q: What are the key financial metrics from Q1 2024 compared to the previous year?
A: Joerg Grasser, CFO - In Q1 2024, revenue was $4 million, slightly down by 4% from Q1 2023. The gross margin improved to 46.3% from 43% in Q1 2023. SG&A expenses were $2.4 million, up 13% from the previous year, primarily due to higher legal and professional fees.

Q: How is CV Sciences managing its cash flow and financial health?
A: Joerg Grasser, CFO - The company ended Q1 2024 with $0.7 million in cash, managing cash flow through improved collections and efficient inventory management. The focus remains on aligning cost structure with expected revenue to achieve positive operating cash flow in the second half of 2024.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.