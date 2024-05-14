Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Despite a dip in same-store sales, Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) leverages robust digital growth and strategic partnerships to bolster its market position.

Summary
  • Same-store sales: Q2 system declined by 2.5%, with a company-owned comp decrease of 0.6% and franchise comp decrease of 2.6%.
  • Restaurant-level margin: Jack's margin was 23.6%, driven by lower commodity costs and price increases.
  • Net unit growth: Targeting 25 to 35 new restaurant openings this year.
  • Franchise level margin: $71.7 million or 40.4% of franchise revenues.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $75.7 million, down from $80.6 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share: $1.26 compared to $1.27 in the prior year.
  • Operating earnings per share: $1.46 for the quarter versus $1.47 in the prior year.
  • Effective tax rate: 26.5% for Q2 2024 compared to 34.8% for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Cash flows from operations: $16.7 million for the quarter.
  • Capital expenditures: $22.2 million, primarily for technology, digital initiatives, and restaurant construction/remodeling.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per share to be paid on June 25.
  • Total debt: $1.7 billion at quarter end.
  • Net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio: 5.2 times.
  • Fiscal year 2024 guidance: Adjusted EBITDA of $325 million to $330 million, operating EPS of $6.25 to $6.40.
Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Jack In The Box Inc (JACK, Financial) reported a robust marketing strategy with upcoming partnerships and product launches aimed at driving sales, including a partnership with Ice Cube for a late-night menu promotion.
  • The company has seen significant digital growth, with first-party platforms growing over 80% during the quarter, enhancing direct guest connections and data insights for personalized marketing.
  • Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) is implementing new technology at the restaurant level, including a new point of sale system across the entire system, which is expected to enhance digital and loyalty integration and streamline operations.
  • The company is actively expanding with new market entries showing strong performance, such as the opening of the first restaurant in Mexico, which exceeded expectations.
  • Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) has a strong focus on improving restaurant-level economics, with initiatives like the craft reimage and refresh program, which has already attracted interest from franchisees for over 500 restaurant remodels.

Negative Points

  • Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) experienced a decline in system same-store sales by 2.5% in the second quarter, indicating challenges in the sales environment.
  • The company faced supplier issues which delayed the full marketing launch of Smash Jack, impacting the quarter's sales performance negatively.
  • There was a noted decrease in transactions and an unfavorable mix shift during the quarter, partially offset by a price lift.
  • Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) is navigating a challenging consumer environment with significant pressure on low-income guests, necessitating a stronger focus on value offerings.
  • Despite efforts to mitigate impacts, the increase in minimum wage in California poses ongoing challenges to maintaining profitability and requires continuous strategic adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How vital is incremental success with value to achieving the back half sales guidance, considering the underwriting of a nice acceleration?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) Value is crucial for the rest of the year, especially given the pressure from macro headwinds. Jack in the Box plans to engage in competitive value offerings, including various price points like "munchies under $4" and $5 options, to cater to different consumer needs across both brands.

Q: Can you discuss the quarter-to-date trends and how you expect them to evolve, particularly concerning mix and incremental value?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) The launch of Smash Jack improved mix shift and average check by about 200 basis points. Despite current negative trends, upcoming initiatives and a focus on breakfast are expected to drive positive sales in the back half of the year.

Q: Is the "munchies under $4" platform sufficient to compete with major competitors' value menus?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) The "munchies under $4" is seen as an appropriate strategy to highlight available value options, which will be complemented by premium offerings. The strategy includes tweaking existing items and adding new ones to enhance the value perception.

Q: Could you expand on the experience in California since the minimum wage increases went into effect?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) Restaurants in California are performing on par or better than those in other regions, with strategic price adjustments helping to manage the impact of wage increases effectively.

Q: What impact do you anticipate from upcoming promotions like the wings launch and partnerships with celebrities on brand visibility and sales?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) The new product launches and celebrity partnerships are expected to drive traffic and improve attachment rates, similar to previous successful product introductions.

Q: How will the new point-of-sale system influence loyalty and the potential addition of kiosks across Jack in the Box and Del Taco?
A: (Darin Harris - CEO) The new POS system is set for full implementation by 2025, with an immediate focus on integrating kiosks that have shown to significantly lift ticket averages and reduce labor costs.

