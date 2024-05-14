Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

VerifyMe Inc (VRME, Financial) reported an increase in year-over-year revenue and significant improvement in gross profit, gross margin percentage, and adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024.

The company has experienced three consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA, indicating a stable financial improvement.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has a strong sales pipeline which is expected to support higher growth rates in H2 2024 compared to H1.

The precision logistics segment showed revenue growth despite a general downturn in parcel shipping volumes, highlighting the strength of VerifyMe Inc (VRME)'s offerings.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) has no net debt and is generating cash, positioning the company well for future operations and growth.

Negative Points

The authentication segment experienced a decline in revenue, generating $150,000 in Q1 2024 compared to $250,000 in Q1 2023.

Q1 2024 adjusted EBITDA did not efficiently convert into cash flow from operations, primarily due to the timing of working capital items.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) repurchased minimal shares in 2024, which might raise concerns about the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through buybacks.

The company faces challenges in the authentication segment with longer sales cycles than anticipated, which could delay expected revenue growth.

There is potential for gross margin erosion if the company needs to respond to increased pricing pressure in the market, despite having strategies to mitigate bottom-line impact.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the percentage revenue growth or negative comp in each of the segments for the quarter?

A: Nancy Meyers, CFO of VerifyMe, stated that precision logistics increased by 4%, while authentication revenue decreased from $0.2 million to $0.1 million.

Q: Are you seeing certain industries that are holding up in terms of shipping versus others that may be more problematic?

A: Adam Stedham, CEO of VerifyMe, mentioned that life sciences and high-end consumer products are more resilient and less impacted by economic conditions, contributing to the company's strength in the current market.

Q: Regarding the top-line growth, are you still confident about achieving double-digit growth in both segments?

A: Adam Stedham confirmed the company's confidence in achieving double-digit growth, citing the addition of sales resources and strategic investments as key factors supporting this target.

Q: Can you discuss the potential for gross margin changes going forward, especially with expected growth in authentication sales?

A: Adam Stedham explained that while there might be some pricing pressure that could affect gross margins, the company expects to maintain its bottom-line margin profile through operational efficiencies and strategic pricing adjustments.

Q: What are your expectations for the authentication segment, particularly with the trust code business and ink business in India?

A: Adam Stedham highlighted longer sales cycles in the authentication segment but maintained a positive outlook on conversion rates and growth, driven by strategic expansions and partnerships, particularly with Amazon.

Q: Are there any concerns about the potential for pricing pressure affecting your financial guidance for the year?

A: Adam Stedham reassured that despite potential pricing pressures, the company is well-positioned to achieve its revenue targets by focusing on less impacted market segments and maintaining efficient sales strategies.

