Release Date: May 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP, Financial) successfully completed their miner upgrade program ahead of schedule, enhancing operational efficiency.

The deployment of new Bitmain S21 miners is expected to increase the company's hashing power by 23 petahashes per second, improving fleet efficiency to 28.5 Joules per terahash.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has a strong focus on maintaining a low-cost structure, with a Q1 breakeven cost for Bitcoin at approximately $34,000, which positions the company to handle market volatility effectively.

The company is actively pursuing growth through mergers and acquisitions, targeting carbon-neutral miners in safe jurisdictions to enhance their market presence.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has authorized a share buyback program, demonstrating confidence in the company's strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Negative Points

The increase in breakeven costs from $23,800 in Q4 2023 to $34,000 in Q1 2024 reflects rising operational challenges such as higher electrical rates and mining difficulty.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) reported a net loss of $11.7 million in Q1 2024, which included significant non-cash expenses and adjustments.

The company's debt, denominated in Bitcoin, poses risks associated with Bitcoin price volatility, affecting the balance sheet valuation.

Despite ongoing efforts, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has not yet secured any binding letters of intent (LOIs) with potential merger and acquisition targets.

The company faces intense competition in the Bitcoin mining industry, particularly post-halving, which has squeezed profitability and heightened the need for strategic operational adjustments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk to your strategy utilizing both the ATM and the buyback? What's your strategy behind when either would be appropriate?

A: Robby Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining, explained that both the ATM (At-the-Market) offering and the buyback are tools for effective capital management. The company uses the buyback when the share price is perceived as unreasonably low, which they believe is the best use of their cash at that time. Conversely, the ATM is used to raise capital when conditions are favorable and opportunities arise, ensuring that any equity issued is highly accretive.

Q: Can you discuss the investigation around the PPP loan related to the previous business before the RTO?

A: Simeon Salzman, CFO of Gryphon Digital Mining, mentioned that they received an inquiry about how the PPP was classified and are currently gathering information to support their classification. The situation is still preliminary, and they are addressing it as required.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of opportunities for M&A, especially with companies in distress?

A: Robby Chang noted that post-halving, several companies have begun exploring M&A opportunities due to reduced profitability. Gryphon is actively looking at these opportunities, focusing on acquiring companies in less than ideal scenarios to enhance their growth and market position.

Q: Could you walk us through your organic growth opportunities and what kind of exahash could you reach organically by next year?

A: Robby Chang stated that Gryphon's growth strategy is heavily reliant on M&A activities, which will enable more accretive and economically favorable growth. The company aims for an aggressive expansion to 10 exahash, although this target is ambitious and dependent on successful acquisitions and capital raises.

Q: Why did you decide to buy back stock versus investing in more machines?

A: Robby Chang emphasized that having a buyback program is part of maintaining a balanced capital management strategy. The decision to buy back shares would be based on the stock being undervalued, providing an opportunity to enhance shareholder value effectively.

Q: What sort of operating flexibility do you have with your host partner in view of hash price changes?

A: Robby Chang explained that Gryphon has significant flexibility to adjust its operations based on hash price fluctuations. They maintain regular discussions with their hosting partner to optimize operations, whether that means scaling up or throttling down as necessary.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.