Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

VirTra Inc (VTSI, Financial) maintained a strong gross margin of 67% despite a decrease in revenue.

The company is actively implementing new sales initiatives and ramping up grant assistance programs to drive future growth.

VirTra Inc (VTSI) is preparing to launch the VXR platform, which is expected to enhance training across various sectors including law enforcement and healthcare.

The company has expanded its scenario library for training modules, enhancing the effectiveness of its training solutions.

VirTra Inc (VTSI) secured a $5.9 million prototype contract from the US Army, demonstrating its strategic alignment with military needs and capabilities.

Negative Points

Revenue decreased to $8.1 million in Q1 2024, reflecting challenges in sales and external market conditions.

The decrease in revenue was partly due to cyclical budget decisions and impacts from the U.S. government's continuing resolutions.

International revenue decreased due to longer lead times and geopolitical issues affecting government funding.

Gross profit and net income both decreased compared to the previous year, indicating financial pressures.

Bookings in Q1 2024 were low at $2.9 million, and the company faces uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding releases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how bookings have been tracking through the first two weeks of this quarter?

A: John Givens, CEO of VirTra Inc, mentioned that bookings are tracking up, with many opportunities relying on federal funding. The timing of fund releases after the resolution of the continuing resolution is uncertain, but there is optimism as movements are starting to occur.

Q: How should we think about the high-level big picture opportunity with the Ivex prototype contract?

A: John Givens explained that the Ivex prototype contract involves adapting existing technology to meet stringent military requirements. This contract is part of a larger effort to provide alternative training methods for soldiers, both in the field and at home stations, potentially leading to broader applications and opportunities.

Q: How many customers will be receiving the VXR at launch?

A: John Givens stated that there is significant interest in the VXR, with active purchase orders and ongoing negotiations with manufacturers. The VXR is intended to augment existing training systems rather than replace them, focusing on soft skills training that doesn't require much space.

Q: What are the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024?

A: Alanna Boudreau, CFO of VirTra Inc, reported that total revenue was $8.1 million, a 19% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to delays in federal funding. Gross profit was $5.5 million, or 67% of total revenue, with a decrease in gross margin mainly due to cost increases associated with a Microsoft contract.

Q: Can you provide details on the backlog and bookings for the first quarter of 2024?

A: Alanna Boudreau detailed that bookings for the quarter totaled $2.9 million, with a backlog of $14 million as of March 31, 2024. This backlog includes capital, service and warranties, and STEP contracts, with an additional $6.8 million in renewable contracts expected over the next five years.

Q: What are the key strategic focuses for VirTra Inc going forward?

A: John Givens highlighted the upcoming launch of the DXR platform and growth in strategic military engagements as key components of their strategy. VirTra aims to convert its robust pipeline into tangible outcomes, enhance customer relationships, and continue driving innovation in training solutions.

