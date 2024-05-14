Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

Forian Inc (FORA, Financial) has a substantial and ever-growing inventory of healthcare information, covering over 98% of all providers in the US and over 300 million longitudinal patient lives.

The company is gaining brand recognition as a leader in the healthcare information sector, evidenced by successful cross-selling to existing customers and an increase in RFPs and inbound inquiries.

Forian Inc (FORA) launched a new healthcare provider network mapping product called Chartis in beta testing mode, which includes provider affiliations' scoring and ranking.

The company reported a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, an improvement from a loss of $0.2 million year over year.

Forian Inc (FORA) continues to invest in its Data Factory, integrating and mastering newly acquired datasets, which enhances its product offerings and competitive position.

Negative Points

Forian Inc (FORA) reported flat year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter at $4.9 million.

The company experienced customer attrition which impacted financial results, although this was anticipated.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.2 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Cost of revenues increased by approximately $0.5 million or 36% from the prior year due to increased information licensing and infrastructure costs.

Despite efforts to overcome customer attrition, significant challenges remain in returning to growth, with the most significant impact felt in the first quarter of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When do you expect to see the new -- [the RAB] impact on the new products?

A: Max Wygod, Executive Chairman and CEO of Forian Inc, responded that the impact from the new product, Chartis, is expected to be seen later in the year, starting later in Q2 and more heavily in Q3. For the incremental data products that were brought in, the impact is expected to be more immediate.

