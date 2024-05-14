Release Date: May 14, 2024

Positive Points

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc reported positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, indicating ongoing operational efficiency and cost management.

The company expanded its product offerings, including a 34% year-over-year increase in third-party assortments and nearly 100% of Grove branded products enrolled in the Subscribe & Save program.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc launched new products with sustainable packaging and introduced a new ready-to-use product line, which has been well received in retail partnerships such as with Target.

The company made significant strides in sustainability, including replacing plastic tape with paper tape in packaging, which aligns with its mission and differentiates it in the market.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc continues to focus on customer experience improvements, such as removing gated access and default subscriptions, which have led to improved first order conversion rates.

Negative Points

Net revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was down 25.2% year-over-year and 10.5% from the previous quarter, reflecting ongoing challenges in scaling revenue.

Active customer count and total orders have decreased significantly, down 35% year-over-year, impacted by reduced advertising spend.

Despite efforts to optimize advertising efficiency, the company reported a record low in advertising as a percentage of revenue, which may impact brand visibility and customer acquisition.

The company's shift in business model and customer experience transformation initially reduced first order conversion rates, indicating potential risks in execution.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc faces ongoing challenges in achieving consistent revenue growth, as indicated by the need to increase advertising spend to support future revenue.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the expected cadence of sales throughout the year and the drivers for sales improvement?

A: Jeffrey Yurcisin, President and CEO, stated that Grove Collaborative is guiding towards sequential growth this year, focusing on enhancing the customer experience and expanding into wellness categories. The company aims for sustainable growth moving into 2025, driven by improvements in the shopping experience and customer engagement.

Q: What has been the initial customer response to the new products with sustainable packaging launched in retail?

A: Jeffrey Yurcisin mentioned that the response to new products, such as the Grove Co rebrand and the summer limited edition collection, has been positive, with some products selling out at Target locations. He highlighted the recognition of their packaging design, indicating strong early interest and potential for attracting new customers.

Q: How should we think about the gross margin trends for the remainder of the year?

A: CFO Sergio Cervantes noted that while specific guidance on gross margin isn't provided, the company continues to focus on improving profitability, which includes efforts to enhance gross margin in future quarters.

Q: Can you provide insights on the advertising strategy for the rest of the year?

A: Jeffrey Yurcisin explained that Grove Collaborative is maintaining strict discipline on advertising spend, seeking strong returns on investment. The company plans to increase advertising spend as a percentage of revenue as efficiencies improve, ensuring that any increase is backed by high confidence in achieving strong paybacks.

Q: Could you discuss the performance and strategy around third-party brands versus Grove branded products?

A: Jeffrey Yurcisin indicated that third-party brands are growing faster due to quicker SKU expansion. However, the focus remains on meeting customer needs rather than achieving a specific mix of own brand versus third-party products. He emphasized that the company's priority is to offer high-performing, wallet-friendly products that are environmentally conscious.

Q: What are the expectations for key metrics like orders, active customers, and average order value (AOV) through the year?

A: Jeffrey Yurcisin expects stabilization in orders and continued year-over-year improvement in revenue per order as the company progresses towards sequential growth. The focus is on maintaining healthy wallet economics to ensure customer satisfaction and company profitability.

