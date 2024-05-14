May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Yes, greetings, and welcome to the Bayou Atlas First Quarter 2024 earnings call. And at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bruce, Michael with LifeSci Advisors.
Thank you, Bruce, you may begin.
Bruce Mackle - LifeSci Advisors LLC - IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. And with me today on the phone from bio Atlas are Dr. Jay Short, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Eric receivers, Chief Medical Officer, Sherry Lightech, Chief Commercial Officer, and Richard Waldron, Chief Financial Officer.
Following today's call, the team will participate in a short Q&A. Earlier this afternoon, BioAmber released financial results and a business update for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2024. A copy of that press release and
Q1 2024 Bioatla Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...