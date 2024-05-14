Q1 2024 Bioatla Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Yes, greetings, and welcome to the Bayou Atlas First Quarter 2024 earnings call. And at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bruce, Michael with LifeSci Advisors.



Thank you, Bruce, you may begin.



Bruce Mackle - LifeSci Advisors LLC - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. And with me today on the phone from bio Atlas are Dr. Jay Short, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Eric receivers, Chief Medical Officer, Sherry Lightech, Chief Commercial Officer, and Richard Waldron, Chief Financial Officer.



Following today's call, the team will participate in a short Q&A. Earlier this afternoon, BioAmber released financial results and a business update for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2024. A copy of that press release and