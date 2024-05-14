Q1 2024 Dlocal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, thank you for standing by. welcome to the DLocal first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference may be recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today. Please go ahead.



Soledad Nager - Dlocal Ltd - Head of IR



Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining the first quarter 2024 earnings call today. If you have not seen the earnings release, a copy is posted in the Financial section of the Investor Relations website. On the call today, you have Pedro Arnt, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Ortiz, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Oldham, SVP of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance; and Soledad Nager, Head of Investors Relations.



A slide presentation has been provided to accompany the prepared remarks. This event has been broadcast live via webcast, and both the both the webcast and presentation may be accessed through DLocal's website at investor.dlocal.com. The recording will be available shortly after the event is concluded.



