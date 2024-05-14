May 14, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 14, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Daniel Jenkins

* Daniel P. Holderman

Western Midstream Partners, LP - SVP of South Operations of Western Midstream Holdings, LLC

* Kristen S. Shults

Western Midstream Partners, LP - Senior VP & CFO - Western Midstream Holdings LLC



=====================

Daniel Jenkins -



Welcome to Western Midstream's First Quarter 2024 Post Earnings Call Fireside Chat with our Chief Financial Officer, Kristen Shults; and our SVP of Southern Operations, Danny Holderman.



Questions and Answers:

Kristen, can you start off with an overview of WES' first quarter results? And what some of the key drivers were to our strong start to the year?- Western Midstream Partners, LP - Senior VP & CFO - Western Midstream Holdings LLCSure. Thanks, Daniel. So for the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was a record-breaking number. We had $608 million