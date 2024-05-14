Preliminary Q1 2024 Infinera Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Amitabh Passi - Infinera Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, operator, good afternoon. Welcome to the call. We will discuss the preliminary financial results for Infinera's first quarter of fiscal 2024. A copy of the press release issued by Infinera today is available on the Investor Relations section of the website. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay from our website.



Today's call will include financial commentary and metrics based on our preliminary first quarter of fiscal 2024 results. Yesterday, we announced that we currently expect to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first fiscal quarter, fiscal 2024 on or before May 21, 2024. As a result, and notwithstanding