Q1 2024 Glass House Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glass House Brands First Quarter 2024 Investor Call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Brebeck, Glass House Brand's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Brebeck - GLass House Brands Inc - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the Glass House Brands First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for the period ending March 31, 2024. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during today's conference call could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties relating to Glass House Brand's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in Glass House brands periodic filings and registration statements. These documents may be accessed via the SEDAR plus database. I'd also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded