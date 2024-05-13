May 13, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation (Pre-recorded)
May 13, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Vikash Jalan
Indorama Ventures PCL - Investor Relations
* Dilip Agarwal
Indorama Ventures PCL - Chief Executive Officer of Combined PET, IOD and Fibers Business and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
* Alastair Port
Indorama Ventures PCL - Executive President: Integrated Oxides and Derivatives
* Diego Boeri
Indorama Ventures PCL - Executive President - Fibers
=====================
Vikash Jalan - Indorama Ventures PCL - Investor Relations
Well, good afternoon, everyone. Coming and thank you for taking time to join us here for Indorama Ventures first-quarter 2014 results briefing. My name is Vikas Jain, Vice President, Investor Relations and Planning. Joining me today, we have Mr. D.K. Agarwal, Deputy Group CEO and Group CFO. Alistair and port executed precedent for newly formed segment in Romania.
And do you have a body exiting precedent for our fiber segment
Q1 2024 Indorama Ventures PCL Earnings Presentation (Pre-recorded) Transcript
May 13, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...