SAP SE's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of SAP SE's Dividends

SAP SE (SAP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.39 per share, payable on 2024-05-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into SAP SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does SAP SE Do?

Founded in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP SE provides database technology and enterprise resource planning software to enterprises around the world. Across more than 180 countries, the company serves 440,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small- to medium-size enterprises.

A Glimpse at SAP SE's Dividend History

SAP SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1996. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. SAP SE has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down SAP SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, SAP SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.27%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. However, SAP SE's dividend yield of 1.19% is near a 10-year low and underperforms 64.75% of global competitors in the Software industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield may not be a compelling proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, SAP SE's annual dividend growth rate was 9.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 8.50% per year. And over the past decade, SAP SE's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.00%.

Based on SAP SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of SAP SE stock as of today is approximately 1.79%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, SAP SE's dividend payout ratio is 0.59.

SAP SE's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks SAP SE's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. SAP SE's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and SAP SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. SAP SE's revenue has increased by approximately 4.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 60.63% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, SAP SE's earnings increased by approximately -5.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 67.79% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.90%, which underperforms approximately 71.84% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering SAP SE's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and strong payout ratio, the company presents a potentially stable dividend investment option. However, investors should also consider the less competitive growth rates and the current low dividend yield when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.