May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Hill well as first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear automated message advising your hand is raised to withdraw your question, please press star one again. I would now like to turn the call over to Pardeep Sangha. You may begin.
Pardeep Sangha - Healwell AI Inc. - IR
Hello.
Thank you, operator. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Alexander Dobbin, Askey CEO. of HUL, and Scott Niren Barsky, the Company's CFO. I trust that everyone else has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Listeners are also encouraged to download a copy of our quarterly financial statements and management discussion analysis, which will be available later tonight on CDR plus. Please note portions of today's call other than historical performance include
Q1 2024 Healwell Al Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 14, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...