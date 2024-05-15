Full Year 2024 CSR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Rebecca Thompson - CSR Ltd - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone. I'm Rebecca Thompson, CSR's Head of Investor Relations, and I'd like to thank you for joining us for our results for the year ended March 31,2024. Today, CSR's Managing Director and CEO, Julie Coates; together with CFO, Sara Lom, will present the full year results. As previously advised, there will not be a Q&A component on this occasion. There will, however, be an opportunity for investors to ask questions at the scheme meeting on the June 13.
I'll now hand over to Julie to present the results.
Julie Coates - CSR Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Thanks, Bec, and good morning, everyone. Starting with the agenda on slide 2, I'll give an overview of our results and our safety performance, Sara will then run through our financials after which I'll cover the performance of building products, property and aluminium and then make some closing remarks. So I'll get straight to the results highlights on slide 4.
We are pleased with how the business
