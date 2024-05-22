Anthony Doyle, Chief Financial Officer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial), purchased 36,300 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 36,300 shares and has not sold any shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. The company's portfolio includes therapies for hereditary angioedema and other conditions.

On the date of the purchase, shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $5.57. The company's market cap was approximately $1.257 billion.

The insider transaction history shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

Regarding valuation, the stock's price on the day of the insider's purchase was significantly lower than the GF Value of $17.29, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

