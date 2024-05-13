On May 13, 2024, Steven Galson, a Director at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial), purchased 21,940 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $5.49 per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. The company's portfolio includes therapies for hereditary angioedema and other complement-mediated diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 21,940 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity at the company, which includes 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The stock's market cap stands at $1.257 billion as of the latest trading price. According to GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is $17.29 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.32.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the director regarding the company's future performance and valuation.

