Q4 2024 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Pratik Hire - Thyrocare Technologies Ltd - Head, Strategy & Investor Relations



Thank you, Nita. A very good evening to all and thank you for joining us today for Thyrocare's earnings conference call for Q4 and annual results for FY24.



Today, we have with us Mr. Rahul Guha, MD and CEO; Mr. Alok Jagnani, CFO; and Mr. Nitin Chugh, Chief Commercial Officer, along with other key members of senior management on this call. I'll share highlights of the business and financials for the quarter and the annual results.



I hope you have gone through our results release and the quarterly earnings presentations, which has now been uploaded on the stock exchange website. The transcript of this call will be available in a week's time on the company's